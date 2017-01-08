Yemen News Agency (SABA)
  Local
President pays inspection visit to naval base in Hodeida
[08/January/2017]

HODEIDA, Jan. 08 (Saba)- President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad paid on Sunday an inspection visit to the Navy and Coastal Defense and the Coast Guard Forces in Hodeida province.

Al-Sammad greeted the legendary steadfastness recorded by the navy and coastal defense in countering the US-Saudi aggression and its scheme to occupy the Yemeni coast.

He referred to the achievements made by the heroes of the navy and coastal defense, the army and popular forces in foiling the enemy's landing attempts in the west coast during the last hours.

The president stressed that the combat readiness must be at the level of the sacrifices of the Yemeni people, pointing to the strategic importance of the Red Sea and Hodeida province for Yemen.

Saba
