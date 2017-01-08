PM lauds security services' role during Saudi aggression [08/January/2017]



SANA'A, Jan. 08 (Saba) - Prime Minister Abdulaziz Bin Habtoor praised the national role and successes made by the security services in maintaining cohesion of the internal front during the Saudi aggression.



During the opening of the annual conference of the Interior Ministry's leaders held on Saturday, Bin Habtoor also lauded the security services' significant efforts to control various crimes in the country.



He said that the aggression's forces and mercenaries could not been able to achieve any breakthrough in the border front.



"They have tried with all their strength to penetrate and undermine the internal front, but they miserably failed thanks to the cohesion of the Yemeni people and its support to the political leadership represented by the Supreme Political Council and the Government of National Salvation, and thanks to the vigilance of the security services and armed forces as well."



He indicated to the terrorist and sabotage acts taken place in Aden and the southern provinces, saying such acts were "clear evidence for the nastiness and failure of the project of the aggression and its mercenaries" in there "They deliberately vacuumed the institutions and the security services, and replace their cadres with militias that do not grasp anything."



The Prime Minister stressed that the Government of National Salvation would provide all support to the Interior Ministry and its various bodies to be able to maintain the country's security and stability.



AF

Saba