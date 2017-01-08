Yemen News Agency (SABA)
Home      Local   International   Saudi Aggression War against Yemen   About Yemen   Civil Society   Economy   About Saba  
Search | Advance Search
 
  Local
President directs Govt to study ending foreign fishing permits
[08 January 2017]
President opens building of COCA's branch in Hodeida
[08 January 2017]
President visits Al-Bahjah Center for Disabled Children in Hodeida
[08 January 2017]
Capital's local council, UN official discuss humanitarian situation
[08 January 2017]
President pays inspection visit to naval base in Hodeida
[08 January 2017]
 
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Security confiscates large quantities of weapons in Sana'a
[08 January 2017]
Saudi aggression fighterjets wage 5 strikes on Sana'a
[08 January 2017]
Saudi aggression fighter jets continue furious strikes against citizens in provinces
[08 January 2017]
Police dismantle IED in Amran
[08 January 2017]
Saudi-aggression jets wage 5 raids on Serwah
[08 January 2017]
 
  Reports
Roundup: US-Saudi non-stop airstrikes destroy Yemen's governorates, drop cluster bombs
[02 January 2017]
Roundup: Army, popular forces win victory over Saudi
[26 December 2016]
Roundup: US-Saudi aggression warplanes continue heinous crimes against Yemeni civilians
[24 December 2016]
Roundup: Saudi aggression warplanes continue breaching ceasefire
[22 October 2016]
Saudi-Led Attack on Sanaa Funeral Apparent War Crime: says Human Rights Watch
[13 October 2016]
 
  International
FM sends letter to his US counterpart, Kerry
[07 January 2017]
FM meets Iranian Chargé d'affaires to Yemen
[07 January 2017]
PM, Syrian Charge D'affaires review bilateral relation, victories against Saudi-financed aggression
[02 January 2017]
PM sends congratulations to world's PMs on New Year occasion
[01 January 2017]
FM: SPC, Govt support any peace initiative to end aggression, lift siege
[31 December 2016]
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
PM lauds security services' role during Saudi aggression
[08/January/2017]

SANA'A, Jan. 08 (Saba) - Prime Minister Abdulaziz Bin Habtoor praised the national role and successes made by the security services in maintaining cohesion of the internal front during the Saudi aggression.

During the opening of the annual conference of the Interior Ministry's leaders held on Saturday, Bin Habtoor also lauded the security services' significant efforts to control various crimes in the country.

He said that the aggression's forces and mercenaries could not been able to achieve any breakthrough in the border front.

"They have tried with all their strength to penetrate and undermine the internal front, but they miserably failed thanks to the cohesion of the Yemeni people and its support to the political leadership represented by the Supreme Political Council and the Government of National Salvation, and thanks to the vigilance of the security services and armed forces as well."

He indicated to the terrorist and sabotage acts taken place in Aden and the southern provinces, saying such acts were "clear evidence for the nastiness and failure of the project of the aggression and its mercenaries" in there "They deliberately vacuumed the institutions and the security services, and replace their cadres with militias that do not grasp anything."

The Prime Minister stressed that the Government of National Salvation would provide all support to the Interior Ministry and its various bodies to be able to maintain the country's security and stability.

AF
Saba
  more of (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)
UPDATED ON : Sun, 08 Jan 2017 23:51:31 +0300
About Yemen News Agency (SABA) | Terms of service | Contact us
© Sabanews.net 1999 - 2017
Powered by