آخر تحديث: السبت، 08 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 04:47:49م
صاروخ زلزال1 يستهدف تجمعات للمرتزقة في جبهة حام بالجوف
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم صاروخاً على تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان في جبهة حام بمديرية المتون محافظة الجوف .
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يفتعل حريقاً في أراض زراعية في القنيطرة بالجولان السوري
إفتعلت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي حريقاً في أراض زراعية تقع في الريف الجنوبي لمحافظة القنيطرة في الجولان العربي السوري المحتل .
النفط يزيد 3% مع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية
ارتفعت أسعار النفط نحو ثلاثة بالمئة الجمعة، مبتعدة أكثر عن أدنى مستوى في خمسة أشهر الذي سجلته هذا الأسبوع ومع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية.
ريال مدريد يتعاقد مع البلجيكي هازارد حتى عام 2024
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني رسميا، ضم اللاعب الدولي البلجيكي إيدين هازارد 28 عاما من تشلسي الإنجليزي لخمسة مواسم حتى نهاية يونيو 2024.
  Local
Oil workers protest in front of UN building
[08/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 8 (Saba) - The staff and trade unions of the oil company on Friday organized a protest in the UN building to denounce the continued aggression to detain vessels loaded with oil derivatives and not to allow access to the Hodeidah' port.


Where 63 days passed and the protesters continued their sit-in in front of the UN building without any position from the United Nations.


Participants denounced in their stand, which they called "condemning the silence of the nations" to arrest the aggression of ships and not allow them to enter the port of Hodeidah.


The participants blamed the United Nationsfor what might happen in case of continued detention of oil vessels and confirmed the continuation of sit-ins until all oil vessels are released.


It is noteworthy that the United Nations permits in Djibouti for ships have passed 68 days and are still detained.


Amal


 



saba
