Oil workers protest in front of UN building

[08/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 8 (Saba) - The staff and trade unions of the oil company on Friday organized a protest in the UN building to denounce the continued aggression to detain vessels loaded with oil derivatives and not to allow access to the Hodeidah' port.

Where 63 days passed and the protesters continued their sit-in in front of the UN building without any position from the United Nations.

Participants denounced in their stand, which they called "condemning the silence of the nations" to arrest the aggression of ships and not allow them to enter the port of Hodeidah.

The participants blamed the United Nationsfor what might happen in case of continued detention of oil vessels and confirmed the continuation of sit-ins until all oil vessels are released.

It is noteworthy that the United Nations permits in Djibouti for ships have passed 68 days and are still detained.

