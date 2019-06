Army kills, injurs tens of mercenaries in Najran

[08/يونيو/2019]

NAJRAN, June 8 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular committees on Saturday killed and injured dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran province, an official told Saba.

The artillery of the army bombed the mercenaries in al-Ajasher desert which led to four mercenaries were killed and other six were wounded.

Amal

saba