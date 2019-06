Army foils infiltration attempt in Najran

[08/يونيو/2019]

NAJRAN, June 8 (Saba) – The army and popular committees on Friday foiled infiltration attempt in Najran province, an official told Saba.

Tens of mercenaries were killed and wounded by foiled their infiltration in Boqaa desert.

Meanwhile, the engineering unit detonated a number of explosive devices at gatherings of mercenaries in theirs an infiltration which led to compounding their human losses.

Amal

saba