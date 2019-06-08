Saudi media admits killing of 70 army troops

[08/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 8 (Saba) – Seventy Saudi' soldiers were killed among them leaders in few past weeks in military operations in Jizan, Najran and Asir, a military official told Saba.

The source confirmed that the real numbers of dead and wounded from the Saudi army outweigh what is announced in the Saudi media multiple.

The source pointed out that although the Saudi regime deliberately removes its soldiers from the fighting, and dependence on his mercenaries, its army has suffered heavy losses of life on a regular basis in qualitative military operations.

Amal

saba