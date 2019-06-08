ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 08 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 12:16:58م
تكبيد مرتزقة الجيش السعودي خسائر بشرية ومادية
كبّد أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية مرتزقة الجيش السعودي خسائر بشرية ومادية في نجران وعسير وحجة خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
اصابات بالاختناق واحتراق أشجار زيتون خلال قمع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لمسيرة بلعين
أصيب عدد من المواطنين الفلسطينيين بالاختناق، واحترقت مساحات واسعة من الأراضي المزروعة بأشجار الزيتون خلال قمع قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي لمسيرة قرية بلعين الأسبوعية السلمية المناوئة للاستيطان والجدار العنصري.
النفط يزيد 3% مع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية
ارتفعت أسعار النفط نحو ثلاثة بالمئة الجمعة، مبتعدة أكثر عن أدنى مستوى في خمسة أشهر الذي سجلته هذا الأسبوع ومع صعود الأسهم الأمريكية.
ريال مدريد يتعاقد مع البلجيكي هازارد حتى عام 2024
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني رسميا، ضم اللاعب الدولي البلجيكي إيدين هازارد 28 عاما من تشلسي الإنجليزي لخمسة مواسم حتى نهاية يونيو 2024.
آخر الأخبار:
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان قبالة منفذ علب بعسير
مصرع وإصابة عشرة مرتزقة بقصف مدفعي بنجران
الصناعة تعتزم تنظيم لقاءات بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص لدعم المبتكرين ومشاريعهم
حدائق أمانة العاصمة تشهد اقبالا غير مسبوق حتى ثالث أيام عيد الفطر
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi media admits killing of 70 army troops
[08/يونيو/2019]

 SANAA, June 8 (Saba) – Seventy Saudi' soldiers were killed among them leaders in few  past weeks in military operations in Jizan, Najran and Asir, a military official told Saba.


The source confirmed that the real numbers of dead and wounded from the Saudi army outweigh what is announced in the Saudi media multiple.


The source pointed out that although the Saudi regime deliberately removes its soldiers from the fighting, and dependence on his mercenaries, its army has suffered heavy losses of life on a regular basis in qualitative military operations.


Amal



saba
