Air defenses down spy plane of aggression coalition in Hodeidah

[07/يونيو/2019]

HODEIDAH, June 7 (Saba) - The air defenses of the army and popular committees on Thursday shot down a spy aircraft type MQ9 of the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in Hodeidah province with a rocket , a military official told Saba.

He stressed that there is a constant development of air defenses to protect all the Yemeni airspace.

