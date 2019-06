Army kills, injurs dozens of mercenaries in Najran, Jizan

NAJRAN, June 7 (Saba) – The army' snipers and popular forces on Thursday shoot deaths dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries in both Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba.

The army killed twenty-seven mercenaries with sniper operations at their sites in different places in Najran and Jizan.

While, a mercenary was killed in Mashil' site in Jizan.

