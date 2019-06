Army fires a missile at gatherings of mercenaries in Jewf

[07/يونيو/2019]

JEWF, June 7 (Saba) - The missiles force of the army and the popular committees on Thursday launched a rocket " earthquake 1" at gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries on Jewf province, an official told Saba.

The shelling hit the targets directly, which led to Killing and wounding mercenaries.

