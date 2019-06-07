7Saudi' airstrikes launches on communication towers in Sadda

SADDA, June 7 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Thursday launched seven air raids on communication towers and tens of places in Sadda province, a security official told Saba.

Four air raids hit communication towers in Mounabih district which led to its destruction, and the three airstrikes waged on Kutaf district.

Meanwhile, the coalition yesterday waged on communication towers in Hudan district which led to the interruption of service for the region.

Amal

saba