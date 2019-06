Air defenses down spy plane of aggression coalition in Najran

NAJRAN, June 7 (Saba) - The air defenses of the army and popular committees on Thursday shot down a spy aircraft of the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in Najran province , a military official told Saba.

The air defenses dropped a reconnaissance aircraft of the forces of aggression in Sudais district in Najran.

