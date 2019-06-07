ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 07 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 11:03:54ص
بالأسماء .. وسائل الإعلام السعودية تعترف بمصرع 70 من قوات الجيش السعودي بينهم قيادات
بلغ عدد قتلى الجيش السعودي خلال الأسابيع القليلة الماضي 70 قتيلاً بينهم قيادات رفيعة في عمليات الجيش واللجان الشعبية في جيزان ونجران وعسير.
حزب العمال يحرم حزب بريكست من الفوز بأول مقعد له في برلمان بريطانيا
احتفظ حزب العمال البريطاني المعارض بمقعد برلماني له في شرق إنجلترا اليوم الجمعة متفوقا بفارق يقل عن 700 صوت على حزب بريكست بزعامة نايجل فيراج.
تراجع اسعار الذهب بفعل توقعات خفض الفائدة
تراجعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الجمعة، لكنها تتجه صوب تسجيل أفضل أداء أسبوعي منذ بداية العام الجاري، بدعم من توقعات بخفض مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) لأسعار الفائدة وتصاعد نزاعات التجارة العالمية .
إصابة خطيرة تبعد نيمار عن كوبا أمريكا
أعلن الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم اليوم أن النجم نيمار دا سيلفا سيغيب عن بطولة كوبا أمريكا بعد تعرضه لإصابة خطيرة في الكاحل.
مقتل اصابة سبعة محتجين في ولاية أداماوا النيجيرية
ترامب يثق بإمكانية التوصل لاتفاق تجاري مع الصين
عمليتان هجوميتان على مواقع المرتزقة قبالة نجران
المكسيك تتحرك لاحتواء الهجرة اللاشرعية عبر حدودها
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Military Media disseminates scenes of specific military operation in Najran
[07/يونيو/2019]

NAJRAN, June 7 (Saba) - Military Media on Thursday disseminates scenes and pictures of the massive military operation carried out by the army and the popular committees in Najran province, an official told Saba .


The scenes and pictures show the losses of the Saudi army and its mercenaries in Najran in the qualitative military operations carried out by the army  at tens of mercenaries'' sits.


The pictures also show a number of military vehicles that were destroyed during the large operation in Najran.


Amal



saba
