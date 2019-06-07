Military Media disseminates scenes of specific military operation in Najran

NAJRAN, June 7 (Saba) - Military Media on Thursday disseminates scenes and pictures of the massive military operation carried out by the army and the popular committees in Najran province, an official told Saba .

The scenes and pictures show the losses of the Saudi army and its mercenaries in Najran in the qualitative military operations carried out by the army at tens of mercenaries'' sits.

The pictures also show a number of military vehicles that were destroyed during the large operation in Najran.

