Army carries out attacks at mercenaries' sites in Jewf

[07/يونيو/2019]

JEWF, June 7 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Thursday carried out attacked at gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Jewf province, a military official told Saba.

The attacked take place in Maslop district causing dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured.

Meanwhile, tens of mercenaries were killed and wounded also their military vehicle was destroyed when the army waged their gatherings by an improvised explosive device, an office added.

Amal

saba