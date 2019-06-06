Yemen's military capabilities have become awesome force: Defense Minister [06/يونيو/2019]

SAADA, June 6 (YPA) – Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi on Thursday said that the military offensive and defense capabilities of the Republic of Yemen have become an awesome force capable of confronting the forces of invasion and occupation.



During his inspection visit to the army fighters stationed in al-Boqa front in Saada, the Minister noted that this development in the Yemeni military capabilities thanks to the efforts of the sincere people in the field of military industries, training and rehabilitation.



Al-Atifi confirmed that "victory is coming in the next few months… We will not accept the occupation of an inch of Yemeni land and we will liberate every place in this country."



The fighters thanked the Defense Minister and the Commander of the Sixth Military Region for their visit, and reiterated their steadfastness until the liberation of every inch of the homeland.





BA

Saba