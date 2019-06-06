ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 06 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 07:04:09م
وزير الدفاع خلال زيارته لمحور البقع: قدرات اليمن العسكرية أصبحت قوة مهابة
قال وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي إن القدرات العسكرية الدفاعية والهجومية للجمهورية اليمنية، أصبحت قوة مهابة قادرة على مواجهة قوى الغزو والاحتلال.
أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي يقدمون 22 مشروع قرار لمنع ترامب من بيع أسلحة للنظام السعودي
أعلن أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي من كلا الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي عزمهم تقديم 22 مشروع قرار لإحباط خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لتجاوز الكونغرس والالتفاف عليه وإتمام مبيعات عسكرية بمليارات الدولارات للنظام السعودي.
مصدر مصرفي يحذر من إقدام بنك عدن على إصدار مبالغ مالية من العملة الجديدة دون غطاء
حذر مصدر في القطاع المصرفي، من إقدام بنك عدن المركزي على إصدار مبالغ مالية ضخمة من العملة الجديدة غير القانونية والمطبوعة دون غطاء نقدي وإنزالها للسوق للتداول المحلي بعد عيد الفطر المبارك.
إصابة خطيرة تبعد نيمار عن كوبا أمريكا
أعلن الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم اليوم أن النجم نيمار دا سيلفا سيغيب عن بطولة كوبا أمريكا بعد تعرضه لإصابة خطيرة في الكاحل.
آخر الأخبار:
وكيل وزارة الداخلية يزور المرابطين في النقاط الأمنية بأمانة العاصمة
وكيل وزارة الداخلية يزور المرابطين في صرواح بمأرب
تفقد أحوال المرابطين في النقاط الأمنية في ضحيان والصفر وسفيان بصعدة
عملية إغارة على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في المصلوب بالجوف
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Yemen's military capabilities have become awesome force: Defense Minister
[06/يونيو/2019]
SAADA, June 6 (YPA) – Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi on Thursday said that the military offensive and defense capabilities of the Republic of Yemen have become an awesome force capable of confronting the forces of invasion and occupation.

During his inspection visit to the army fighters stationed in al-Boqa front in Saada, the Minister noted that this development in the Yemeni military capabilities thanks to the efforts of the sincere people in the field of military industries, training and rehabilitation.

Al-Atifi confirmed that "victory is coming in the next few months… We will not accept the occupation of an inch of Yemeni land and we will liberate every place in this country."

The fighters thanked the Defense Minister and the Commander of the Sixth Military Region for their visit, and reiterated their steadfastness until the liberation of every inch of the homeland.


BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 11 مواطناً بينهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران وبوارج العدوان
[06/يونيو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على صعدة وصنعاء والضالع والمرتزقة يواصلون خروقاتهم بالحديدة
[05/يونيو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على ثلاث محافظات واستمرار خرق هدنة الحديدة
[04/يونيو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة يستهدفون بعشرات القذائف والصواريخ مناطق متفرقة بمحافظة الحديدة
[03/يونيو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة يكثفون خروقاتهم لاتفاق الحديدة وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بتعز
[02/يونيو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by