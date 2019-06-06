Attorney-General emphasizes on protection of society interests, achieving justice [06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - Attorney General Judge Nabil al-Azzani on Thursday stressed on the importance of protecting the society interests and achieving justice.



During his inspection visit to the working prosecution in the capital Sanaa, the attorney general was briefed on the prosecution's functions and the judicial services it provides to protect and maintain rights and freedoms of the society members.



Judge al-Azzani stressed that the abuses that occur during the inspection and seizure of the cases must stop and the parties involved in those abuses should be held accountable.



"We will not accept any violation of the law or prejudice to freedoms, rights of the people," he said.



He urged all the judicial bodies to work at the highest level to correct the course of justice and restore citizens' confidence in the State justice.







