آخر تحديث: الخميس، 06 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 05:36:04م
وزير الدفاع خلال زيارته لمحور البقع: قدرات اليمن العسكرية أصبحت قوة مهابة
قال وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي إن القدرات العسكرية الدفاعية والهجومية للجمهورية اليمنية، أصبحت قوة مهابة قادرة على مواجهة قوى الغزو والاحتلال.
أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي يقدمون 22 مشروع قرار لمنع ترامب من بيع أسلحة للنظام السعودي
أعلن أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي من كلا الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي عزمهم تقديم 22 مشروع قرار لإحباط خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لتجاوز الكونغرس والالتفاف عليه وإتمام مبيعات عسكرية بمليارات الدولارات للنظام السعودي.
مصدر مصرفي يحذر من إقدام بنك عدن على إصدار مبالغ مالية من العملة الجديدة دون غطاء
حذر مصدر في القطاع المصرفي، من إقدام بنك عدن المركزي على إصدار مبالغ مالية ضخمة من العملة الجديدة غير القانونية والمطبوعة دون غطاء نقدي وإنزالها للسوق للتداول المحلي بعد عيد الفطر المبارك.
إصابة خطيرة تبعد نيمار عن كوبا أمريكا
أعلن الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم اليوم أن النجم نيمار دا سيلفا سيغيب عن بطولة كوبا أمريكا بعد تعرضه لإصابة خطيرة في الكاحل.
آخر الأخبار:
ترامب يهدد الصين برسوم إضافية على سلع بقيمة 300 مليار دولار
وزير المالية يهنئ القيادة السياسية بعيد الفطر المبارك
اعتقال أكثر من 144 ألف مهاجر غير شرعي على الحدود الجنوبية للولايات المتحدة
المجلس الرئاسي الليبي يعلن غات مدينة منكوبة
  Local
Attorney-General emphasizes on protection of society interests, achieving justice
[06/يونيو/2019]
SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - Attorney General Judge Nabil al-Azzani on Thursday stressed on the importance of protecting the society interests and achieving justice.

During his inspection visit to the working prosecution in the capital Sanaa, the attorney general was briefed on the prosecution's functions and the judicial services it provides to protect and maintain rights and freedoms of the society members.

Judge al-Azzani stressed that the abuses that occur during the inspection and seizure of the cases must stop and the parties involved in those abuses should be held accountable.

"We will not accept any violation of the law or prejudice to freedoms, rights of the people," he said.

He urged all the judicial bodies to work at the highest level to correct the course of justice and restore citizens' confidence in the State justice.



BA

Saba
