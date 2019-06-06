Launching the events of Eid in Hodeidah

[06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - The Chargé d'affaires of the Governor of Hodeidah, Mohamed Ayash Qahim on wedenesday launched Entertainment Festival in People Park the occasion of Eid which organized by Office of Culture in cooperation with the local authority and Yemen Foundation for Developmental Stability under the slogan " "Our holidays are fronts ... Eid in Om Sahil" for three days.

In turn, the festival's supervisor Faisal Al-Hatafi said that the festival, which is organized for the second year during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, includes a number of cultural and social programs and shows, heritage and sports, as well as competitions, theater programs and children's programs.

