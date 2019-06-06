ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 06 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 04:03:40م
النائب العام يؤكد في زيارة للنيابة المناوبة على حماية مصالح المجتمع وتحقيق العدالة
قام النائب العام القاضي نبيل العزاني ومعه عضو هيئة التفتيش القضائي بالمكتب القاضي منصور العلوي، الليلة الماضية بزيارة للنيابة المناوبة بأمانة العاصمة لتفقد سير العمل والوقوف على طبيعة مهامها والخدمات القضائية التي تقدمها لحماية المجتمع وصون حقوقه وحريات أ
أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي يقدمون 22 مشروع قرار لمنع ترامب من بيع أسلحة للنظام السعودي
أعلن أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي من كلا الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي عزمهم تقديم 22 مشروع قرار لإحباط خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لتجاوز الكونغرس والالتفاف عليه وإتمام مبيعات عسكرية بمليارات الدولارات للنظام السعودي.
مصدر مصرفي يحذر من إقدام بنك عدن على إصدار مبالغ مالية من العملة الجديدة دون غطاء
حذر مصدر في القطاع المصرفي، من إقدام بنك عدن المركزي على إصدار مبالغ مالية ضخمة من العملة الجديدة غير القانونية والمطبوعة دون غطاء نقدي وإنزالها للسوق للتداول المحلي بعد عيد الفطر المبارك.
إصابة خطيرة تبعد نيمار عن كوبا أمريكا
أعلن الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم اليوم أن النجم نيمار دا سيلفا سيغيب عن بطولة كوبا أمريكا بعد تعرضه لإصابة خطيرة في الكاحل.
Launching the events of Eid in Hodeidah
[06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - The Chargé d'affaires of the Governor of Hodeidah, Mohamed Ayash Qahim on wedenesday launched Entertainment Festival in People Park the occasion of Eid which  organized by Office of Culture in cooperation with the local authority and Yemen Foundation for Developmental Stability under the slogan " "Our holidays are fronts ... Eid in Om Sahil" for three days.


In turn, the festival's supervisor Faisal Al-Hatafi said that the festival, which is organized for the second year during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, includes a number of cultural and social programs and shows, heritage and sports, as well as competitions, theater programs and children's programs.


Amal



saba
