Visits of security personnel: Interior Minister

[06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - Interior Minister on Wednesday started his visited to security personnel the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Where the Minister visited the Directorate General of Security in Sanaa and conveyed the greetings of the Revolution leadership and the President of the Supreme Political Council on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The minister al- Houthi met with Security Director and other. He Praising efforts and the successes they achieve in the difficult circumstances experienced by the homeland.

