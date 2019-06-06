ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 06 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 04:03:40م
النائب العام يؤكد في زيارة للنيابة المناوبة على حماية مصالح المجتمع وتحقيق العدالة
قام النائب العام القاضي نبيل العزاني ومعه عضو هيئة التفتيش القضائي بالمكتب القاضي منصور العلوي، الليلة الماضية بزيارة للنيابة المناوبة بأمانة العاصمة لتفقد سير العمل والوقوف على طبيعة مهامها والخدمات القضائية التي تقدمها لحماية المجتمع وصون حقوقه وحريات أ
أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي يقدمون 22 مشروع قرار لمنع ترامب من بيع أسلحة للنظام السعودي
أعلن أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي من كلا الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي عزمهم تقديم 22 مشروع قرار لإحباط خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لتجاوز الكونغرس والالتفاف عليه وإتمام مبيعات عسكرية بمليارات الدولارات للنظام السعودي.
مصدر مصرفي يحذر من إقدام بنك عدن على إصدار مبالغ مالية من العملة الجديدة دون غطاء
حذر مصدر في القطاع المصرفي، من إقدام بنك عدن المركزي على إصدار مبالغ مالية ضخمة من العملة الجديدة غير القانونية والمطبوعة دون غطاء نقدي وإنزالها للسوق للتداول المحلي بعد عيد الفطر المبارك.
إصابة خطيرة تبعد نيمار عن كوبا أمريكا
أعلن الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم اليوم أن النجم نيمار دا سيلفا سيغيب عن بطولة كوبا أمريكا بعد تعرضه لإصابة خطيرة في الكاحل.
Visits of security personnel: Interior Minister
[06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - Interior Minister on Wednesday started his visited to security personnel the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.


Where the Minister visited the Directorate General of Security in Sanaa and conveyed the greetings of the Revolution leadership and the President of the Supreme Political Council on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.


The minister al- Houthi met with Security Director and other. He Praising efforts and the successes they achieve in the difficult circumstances experienced by the homeland.   


Amal



saba
