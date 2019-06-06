Control of more than 20 military sites: Army's Spokesman

[06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Wednesday managed to liberate and secure 20 military sites in Najran at a military qualitative operation which last during 72 hours, the Army’s Spokesman said .

Brigadier- General Yahya Sarie affirmed in a statement to Saba that the attack was launched from three axis.

He pointed out that more than 200 of them fell between killing and wounding, while others were captured and the rest fled.

He stressed that the army were able to destroy and break more than 20 mechanisms and armored vehicles also seized weapons and military equipment.

He said that the Saudi' airstrikes launched more than 75 air raids however, their attempts failed.



Amal

saba