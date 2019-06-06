ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 06 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 02:28:21م
النائب العام يؤكد على حماية مصالح المجتمع وتحقيق العدالة
تفقد النائب العام القاضي نبيل العزاني ، ومعه عضو هيئة التفتيش القضائي بالمكتب القاضي منصور العلوي، سير العمل في النيابة المناوبة في أمانة العاصمة صنعاء.
أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي يقدمون 22 مشروع قرار لمنع ترامب من بيع أسلحة للنظام السعودي
أعلن أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي من كلا الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي عزمهم تقديم 22 مشروع قرار لإحباط خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لتجاوز الكونغرس والالتفاف عليه وإتمام مبيعات عسكرية بمليارات الدولارات للنظام السعودي.
مصدر مصرفي يحذر من إقدام بنك عدن على إصدار مبالغ مالية من العملة الجديدة دون غطاء
حذر مصدر في القطاع المصرفي، من إقدام بنك عدن المركزي على إصدار مبالغ مالية ضخمة من العملة الجديدة غير القانونية والمطبوعة دون غطاء نقدي وإنزالها للسوق للتداول المحلي بعد عيد الفطر المبارك.
إصابة خطيرة تبعد نيمار عن كوبا أمريكا
أعلن الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم اليوم أن النجم نيمار دا سيلفا سيغيب عن بطولة كوبا أمريكا بعد تعرضه لإصابة خطيرة في الكاحل.
آخر الأخبار:
العون المباشر توزع كسوة عيد الفطر على ثمانية آلاف طفل وطفلة
سيناتور أمريكي: الحرب في سوريا ستنتهي فور انسحاب قواتنا
قوات الأمن المصرية تقضي على 14 إرهابيا شمال سيناء
مستوطنون إسرائيليون يضرمون النار بأراضي الفلسطينيين جنوب نابلس
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Control of more than 20 military sites: Army's Spokesman
[06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Wednesday  managed to liberate and secure 20 military sites in Najran at  a military qualitative operation which last during 72 hours, the Army’s Spokesman said .


Brigadier- General Yahya Sarie affirmed in a statement to Saba that the attack was launched from three axis.


He pointed out that more than 200 of them fell between killing and wounding, while others were captured and the rest fled.


He stressed that the army were able to destroy and break more than 20 mechanisms and armored vehicles also seized weapons and military equipment.


He said that the Saudi' airstrikes launched more than 75 air raids however, their attempts failed. 


Amal




saba
