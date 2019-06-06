PM visits wounded in military hospital in Sanaa

[06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtour in Wednesday visited wounded from the army in the military hospital in Sanaa.

Dr. Ben Habtoor , President and members of the Supreme Political Council conveys congratulations of for the occasion of Eid to the wounded in military hospital and their great sacrifices to exploit their homeland.

The Prime Minister and his companions heard from the director of the hospital Dr Najm al-Din during the visit, to explain the health conditions of all wounded and he pointed out that there are serious situations called for Urgent travel abroad.

