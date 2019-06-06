ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 06 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 02:28:21م
النائب العام يؤكد على حماية مصالح المجتمع وتحقيق العدالة
تفقد النائب العام القاضي نبيل العزاني ، ومعه عضو هيئة التفتيش القضائي بالمكتب القاضي منصور العلوي، سير العمل في النيابة المناوبة في أمانة العاصمة صنعاء.
أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي يقدمون 22 مشروع قرار لمنع ترامب من بيع أسلحة للنظام السعودي
أعلن أعضاء بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي من كلا الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي عزمهم تقديم 22 مشروع قرار لإحباط خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لتجاوز الكونغرس والالتفاف عليه وإتمام مبيعات عسكرية بمليارات الدولارات للنظام السعودي.
مصدر مصرفي يحذر من إقدام بنك عدن على إصدار مبالغ مالية من العملة الجديدة دون غطاء
حذر مصدر في القطاع المصرفي، من إقدام بنك عدن المركزي على إصدار مبالغ مالية ضخمة من العملة الجديدة غير القانونية والمطبوعة دون غطاء نقدي وإنزالها للسوق للتداول المحلي بعد عيد الفطر المبارك.
إصابة خطيرة تبعد نيمار عن كوبا أمريكا
أعلن الاتحاد البرازيلي لكرة القدم اليوم أن النجم نيمار دا سيلفا سيغيب عن بطولة كوبا أمريكا بعد تعرضه لإصابة خطيرة في الكاحل.
PM visits wounded in military hospital in Sanaa
[06/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtour in Wednesday visited wounded from the army in the military hospital in Sanaa.


Dr. Ben Habtoor , President and members of the Supreme Political Council conveys congratulations of for the occasion of Eid to the wounded in military hospital and their great sacrifices to exploit their homeland.


The Prime Minister and his companions heard from the director of the hospital  Dr Najm al-Din during the visit, to explain the health conditions of all wounded and he pointed out that there are serious situations called for Urgent travel abroad.


Amal



saba
