Aden' bank warns to issue amounts of money from new currency without cover: Bank source
[06/يونيو/2019]
SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - A source in the banking sector warned of the Central Bank of Aden to issue huge sums of money from the new currency illegal and printed without a cash cover and put them in the market for local trading after Eid al-Fitr.
The source said in statement to Saba news agency that this action by the Bank of Aden constitutes a catastrophic risk to the national economy and livelihood of all Yemeni people.
Amal
saba