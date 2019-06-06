Aden' bank warns to issue amounts of money from new currency without cover: Bank source

SANAA, June 6 (Saba) - A source in the banking sector warned of the Central Bank of Aden to issue huge sums of money from the new currency illegal and printed without a cash cover and put them in the market for local trading after Eid al-Fitr.

The source said in statement to Saba news agency that this action by the Bank of Aden constitutes a catastrophic risk to the national economy and livelihood of all Yemeni people.

