آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 03 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 12:47:41ص
اجتماع مشترك للمجلس السياسي الأعلى وحكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع مشترك للمجلس السياسي الأعلى وحكومة الإنقاذ الوطني برئاسة عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى محمد علي الحوثي.
وزير دفاع الصين: سنقاتل أمريكا حتى النهاية
أعلن وزير الدفاع الصيني ، وي فنغ خه، اليوم الاحد بأن بلاده ستقاتل أمريكا حتى النهاية, على خلفية تنفيذها عمليات في بحر الصين الجنوبي المتنازع عليه , ومحاولة فصل تايوان عن الصين .
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى اقل من 67 دولار للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر من واحد بالمائة اليوم الجمعة .. متجهه صوب أكبر انخفاض شهري لها منذ نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني مع اتساع نطاق النزاعات التجارية وعودة إنتاج الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية.
بتغلبه على توتنهام في النهائي.. ليفربول يحرز كأس دوري أبطال اوروبا
تغلب ليفربول الانجليزي على مواطنه توتنهام في نهائي دوري الابطال الاوروبي الذي اقيم في مدريد، بهدفين لصفر ليحقق بذلك لقبه السادس في هذه البطولة.
آخر الأخبار:
  Local
SPC, Salvation Gov't hold joint meeting in Sanaa
[03/يونيو/2019]
SANAA, June 3 (Saba) - The Supreme Political Council (SPC) and the National Salvation Government on Sunday held a joint meeting in the capital Sanaa under the chairmanship of the SPC member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.

The meeting dealt with the statements prepared in advance and the declared positions of the meetings held in Saudi Arabia under the so-called the three summits.

The joint meeting issued a statement, in which it said that those summits confirmed the Saudi Arabia's failure to justify to the world its inability to protect itself after its involvement in the aggression against Yemen under the cover of the restoration of false legitimacy.

The statement affirmed that the battle being waged by the Yemeni people in the face of Saudi-led coalition aggression is a sacred duty to defend land, sovereignty and dignity.

"The aggression countries have proved that their goal in Yemen has nothing to do with the claims of restoring legitimacy," the statement said.

The statement called on the Yemeni people to provide further support for the army military capabilities which are witnessing constant development.

In its statement, the meeting stressed that the Yemeni people, army and popular committees would remain at the level of challenge with invincible determination in confronting the aggression.

At the same time the meeting confirmed its support for efforts to achieve a fair and honorable peace, reminding the United Nations of its responsibilities towards the implementation of Sweden agreement.


BA
Saba
