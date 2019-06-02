SPC, Salvation Gov't hold joint meeting in Sanaa [03/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 3 (Saba) - The Supreme Political Council (SPC) and the National Salvation Government on Sunday held a joint meeting in the capital Sanaa under the chairmanship of the SPC member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.



The meeting dealt with the statements prepared in advance and the declared positions of the meetings held in Saudi Arabia under the so-called the three summits.



The joint meeting issued a statement, in which it said that those summits confirmed the Saudi Arabia's failure to justify to the world its inability to protect itself after its involvement in the aggression against Yemen under the cover of the restoration of false legitimacy.



The statement affirmed that the battle being waged by the Yemeni people in the face of Saudi-led coalition aggression is a sacred duty to defend land, sovereignty and dignity.



"The aggression countries have proved that their goal in Yemen has nothing to do with the claims of restoring legitimacy," the statement said.



The statement called on the Yemeni people to provide further support for the army military capabilities which are witnessing constant development.



In its statement, the meeting stressed that the Yemeni people, army and popular committees would remain at the level of challenge with invincible determination in confronting the aggression.



At the same time the meeting confirmed its support for efforts to achieve a fair and honorable peace, reminding the United Nations of its responsibilities towards the implementation of Sweden agreement.





BA

Saba