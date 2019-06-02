ابحث عن:
اجتماع مشترك للمجلس السياسي الأعلى وحكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع مشترك للمجلس السياسي الأعلى وحكومة الإنقاذ الوطني برئاسة عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى محمد علي الحوثي.
وزير دفاع الصين: سنقاتل أمريكا حتى النهاية
أعلن وزير الدفاع الصيني ، وي فنغ خه، اليوم الاحد بأن بلاده ستقاتل أمريكا حتى النهاية, على خلفية تنفيذها عمليات في بحر الصين الجنوبي المتنازع عليه , ومحاولة فصل تايوان عن الصين .
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى اقل من 67 دولار للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر من واحد بالمائة اليوم الجمعة .. متجهه صوب أكبر انخفاض شهري لها منذ نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني مع اتساع نطاق النزاعات التجارية وعودة إنتاج الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية.
بتغلبه على توتنهام في النهائي.. ليفربول يحرز كأس دوري أبطال اوروبا
تغلب ليفربول الانجليزي على مواطنه توتنهام في نهائي دوري الابطال الاوروبي الذي اقيم في مدريد، بهدفين لصفر ليحقق بذلك لقبه السادس في هذه البطولة.
القطاع الصحي بإب يقدم قافلة لأسر المرابطين في الجبهات
الدفاعات الجوية تسقط طائرة تجسسية لقوى العدوان بالحديدة
المجلس الدستوري الجزائري يلغي انتخابات الرئاسة في الـ4 من يوليو القادم
تدشين توزيع زكاة الفطر على الفقراء والمساكين في إب
Taiz's local authority condemns mercenaries' shelling on civilians
[02/يونيو/2019]
TAIZ, June 2 (Saba) – The local authority of Taiz province on Sunday condemned targeting of citizens in the Central Security neighborhood by Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in al-Hoban area.

A source at the local council of the province told Yemen News Agency (Saba) said that the mercenaries on Saturday fired mortars at the Central Security neighborhood next to al-Jomla Souk, injuring six civilians, including children, and causing large damage to citizens' houses.

The source confirmed that those crimes would not go unpunished sooner or later.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الغزاة والمرتزقة يكثفون خروقاتهم لاتفاق الحديدة وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بتعز
[02/يونيو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على منطقة قاع الجامع في محافظة إب
[02/يونيو/2019]
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة فواز حسن باعوم
[01/يونيو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية سنحان
[01/يونيو/2019]
قوى العدوان تخرق اتفاق الحديدة باستهداف الأحياء السكنية
[01/يونيو/2019]
