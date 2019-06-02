Taiz's local authority condemns mercenaries' shelling on civilians [02/يونيو/2019]

TAIZ, June 2 (Saba) – The local authority of Taiz province on Sunday condemned targeting of citizens in the Central Security neighborhood by Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in al-Hoban area.



A source at the local council of the province told Yemen News Agency (Saba) said that the mercenaries on Saturday fired mortars at the Central Security neighborhood next to al-Jomla Souk, injuring six civilians, including children, and causing large damage to citizens' houses.



The source confirmed that those crimes would not go unpunished sooner or later.





