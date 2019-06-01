Saudi aggression state exploits summits to justify its crimes in Yemen: Official [02/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 2 (Saba) – An official source at Foreign Ministry in Sanaa on Saturday said that the state of aggression, Saudi Arabia, is working on Arab and Islamic mobilization to justify its war crimes and promote misconceptions about the aggression on Yemen.



"Saudi Arabia is working to antagonize the Arab and Muslim worlds towards the brothers in Iran without any regard to the realities of the situation, especially in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is practicing the killing, destruction and aggression," said the source in a statement.



He noted that those summits, which Saudi Arabia called for holding, did not realize what was going on in the Republic of Yemen from a military aggression and all-out siege that has created the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.



The source stressed that "the territory of the Republic of Yemen is not a battlefield for proxy war, and that those who antagonize Iran they have to go to the right place for confrontation."







