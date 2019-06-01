ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 02 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 12:58:12ص
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة فواز حسن باعوم
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة فواز حسن باعوم، إثر مرض عضال ألمَّ به، بعد حياة حافلة بالعمل السياسي.
الاتحاد الاوربي يعلن رفضه لسياسية الاستيطان للكيان الصهيوني
أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي اليوم السبت رفضه الشديد لسياسة الاستيطان المتبعة من قبل الكيان الصهيوني , عقب اعلانه نشر مناقصة لبناء أكثر من 800 وحدة استيطانية في القدس الشرقية.
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى اقل من 67 دولار للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر من واحد بالمائة اليوم الجمعة .. متجهه صوب أكبر انخفاض شهري لها منذ نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني مع اتساع نطاق النزاعات التجارية وعودة إنتاج الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية.
بتغلبه على توتنهام في النهائي.. ليفربول يحرز كأس دوري أبطال اوروبا
تغلب ليفربول الانجليزي على مواطنه توتنهام في نهائي دوري الابطال الاوروبي الذي اقيم في مدريد، بهدفين لصفر ليحقق بذلك لقبه السادس في هذه البطولة.
مؤسسة إنجيلا تدشن حملة توزيع سلال غذائية بالحديدة
قحيم يدشن مشروع توزيع زكاة الفطر لمستحقيها بالحديدة
مسيرة حاشدة لأبناء المربع الشمالي بمحافظة إب إحياء ليوم القدس
جمعية الرعاية الإسلامية تسهم في إفطار أكثر من 18 ألف شخص بصنعاء
Saudi aggression state exploits summits to justify its crimes in Yemen: Official
[02/يونيو/2019]
SANAA, June 2 (Saba) – An official source at Foreign Ministry in Sanaa on Saturday said that the state of aggression, Saudi Arabia, is working on Arab and Islamic mobilization to justify its war crimes and promote misconceptions about the aggression on Yemen.

"Saudi Arabia is working to antagonize the Arab and Muslim worlds towards the brothers in Iran without any regard to the realities of the situation, especially in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is practicing the killing, destruction and aggression," said the source in a statement.

He noted that those summits, which Saudi Arabia called for holding, did not realize what was going on in the Republic of Yemen from a military aggression and all-out siege that has created the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.

The source stressed that "the territory of the Republic of Yemen is not a battlefield for proxy war, and that those who antagonize Iran they have to go to the right place for confrontation."



BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[01/يونيو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية سنحان
[01/يونيو/2019]
قوى العدوان تخرق اتفاق الحديدة باستهداف الأحياء السكنية
[01/يونيو/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في صعدة والحديدة
[31/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
