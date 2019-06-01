Security services arrest currency counterfeiting gang in Sanaa [02/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 1 (Saba) – Security services in the capital Sanaa on Saturday arrested a currency counterfeiting gang promoting the currency that has been recently printed by mercenaries government loyal to Saudi-led aggression coalition.



A security source explained that a large amount of counterfeit currency includes notes of 1000 riyals, 500 riyals and 200 riyals was found in possession of the gang, as well as machines used in counterfeiting process.



He indicated that the gang members were arrested during separate operations in the capital and they were referred with the seizures to the competent authorities for investigations in prelude for bringing them to justice.





BA

Saba