آخر تحديث: الأحد، 02 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 12:58:12ص
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة فواز حسن باعوم
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة فواز حسن باعوم، إثر مرض عضال ألمَّ به، بعد حياة حافلة بالعمل السياسي.
الاتحاد الاوربي يعلن رفضه لسياسية الاستيطان للكيان الصهيوني
أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي اليوم السبت رفضه الشديد لسياسة الاستيطان المتبعة من قبل الكيان الصهيوني , عقب اعلانه نشر مناقصة لبناء أكثر من 800 وحدة استيطانية في القدس الشرقية.
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى اقل من 67 دولار للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر من واحد بالمائة اليوم الجمعة .. متجهه صوب أكبر انخفاض شهري لها منذ نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني مع اتساع نطاق النزاعات التجارية وعودة إنتاج الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية.
بتغلبه على توتنهام في النهائي.. ليفربول يحرز كأس دوري أبطال اوروبا
تغلب ليفربول الانجليزي على مواطنه توتنهام في نهائي دوري الابطال الاوروبي الذي اقيم في مدريد، بهدفين لصفر ليحقق بذلك لقبه السادس في هذه البطولة.
مؤسسة إنجيلا تدشن حملة توزيع سلال غذائية بالحديدة
قحيم يدشن مشروع توزيع زكاة الفطر لمستحقيها بالحديدة
مسيرة حاشدة لأبناء المربع الشمالي بمحافظة إب إحياء ليوم القدس
جمعية الرعاية الإسلامية تسهم في إفطار أكثر من 18 ألف شخص بصنعاء
Security services arrest currency counterfeiting gang in Sanaa
[02/يونيو/2019]
SANAA, June 1 (Saba) – Security services in the capital Sanaa on Saturday arrested a currency counterfeiting gang promoting the currency that has been recently printed by mercenaries government loyal to Saudi-led aggression coalition.

A security source explained that a large amount of counterfeit currency includes notes of 1000 riyals, 500 riyals and 200 riyals was found in possession of the gang, as well as machines used in counterfeiting process.

He indicated that the gang members were arrested during separate operations in the capital and they were referred with the seizures to the competent authorities for investigations in prelude for bringing them to justice.


