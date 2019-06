President al-Mashat appoints member in Shura Council [01/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 1 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Saturday issued the decree No. (116) for the year 2019, appointing Mohammed Hussein Yahya Saleh al-Shoei as a member of the Shura Council.





BA

Saba