SANAA, June 1 (Saba) - Interior Minister Abdul Karim al-Houthi on Saturday send a thanks letter to the security and military units that participated in securing the events yesterday on Friday in Sanaa and other provinces in the occasion of Int’l Quds Day.

The Minister considered what the security and military units did in securing the crowds, as outstanding security work.

