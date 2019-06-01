ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 01 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 04:00:58م
مصدر بالخارجية: دولة العدوان تستغل القمم للتحريض وتبرير جرائمها في اليمن
قال مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية إن دولة العدوان السعودية، تعمل على الحشد العربي والإسلامي لتبرير جرائم الحرب العدوانية والتدمير وتكريس مفاهيمها الخاطئة حول العدوان على اليمن.
الاتحاد الاوربي يعلن رفضه لسياسية الاستيطان للكيان الصهيوني
أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي اليوم السبت رفضه الشديد لسياسة الاستيطان المتبعة من قبل الكيان الصهيوني , عقب اعلانه نشر مناقصة لبناء أكثر من 800 وحدة استيطانية في القدس الشرقية.
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى اقل من 67 دولار للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر من واحد بالمائة اليوم الجمعة .. متجهه صوب أكبر انخفاض شهري لها منذ نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني مع اتساع نطاق النزاعات التجارية وعودة إنتاج الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية.
وحدة صنعاء يتوج بلقب بطولة الملتقى الرمضاني لكرة القدم
توج فريق وحدة صنعاء بلقب بطولة كرة القدم للكبار التي أقيمت ضمن ملتقى الوحدة الرمضاني الثالث، وذلك بفوزه على الأهلي بهدفين مقابل هدف في ختام الجولة السابعة والأخيرة.
آخر الأخبار:
ترامب يبدأ رسميا حملة إعادة انتخابه في ولاية فلوريدا في 18 يونيو
الدفاع الأمريكية تتهم ''هواوي'' بعلاقات وثيقة الصلة بالحكومة الصينية
أمسية رمضانية في الذكرى الثانية لاستشهاد اللواء حسين قاسم السقاف
إصابة 29 مهاجرا في حريق بمخيم في البوسنة
  Local
Mass rally and military parade revival of Int’l Quds Day in Hodeidah
[01/يونيو/2019]

HODEIDAH, June 1 (Saba) – In Friday there were mass rally and symbolic military parade in Hodeidah  to revival of Int’l Quds Day in solidarity with the people and the Palestinian cause and rejected the Trump deal.


And raised the participants in the march slogans and banners against the Zionist entity and supporting the Palestinian people and the issue of the central nation and affirms the right of the Palestinian people to liberate its territory and establish its Palestinian state with Quds as its capital.


In the march confirmed Acting Governor of Hodeidah Mohammad Ayyash on the importance of the revival of International Quds Day to keep the Palestinian cause present in the conscience of the nation and he added Hodeidah people went out to pretend today despite the siege and aggression victory for Quds and the Palestinian people to declare that the Palestinian issue do not need passion.


While confirmed the word scientists, the importance of restoring the Islamic Ummah its real role and the support of God  to you  is to the victory of Al-Aqsa.


He added that the war against Yemen Comes because of Yemen's position on the Palestinian issue.


Amal




saba
