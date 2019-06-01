Mass rally and military parade revival of Int’l Quds Day in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, June 1 (Saba) – In Friday there were mass rally and symbolic military parade in Hodeidah to revival of Int’l Quds Day in solidarity with the people and the Palestinian cause and rejected the Trump deal.

And raised the participants in the march slogans and banners against the Zionist entity and supporting the Palestinian people and the issue of the central nation and affirms the right of the Palestinian people to liberate its territory and establish its Palestinian state with Quds as its capital.

In the march confirmed Acting Governor of Hodeidah Mohammad Ayyash on the importance of the revival of International Quds Day to keep the Palestinian cause present in the conscience of the nation and he added Hodeidah people went out to pretend today despite the siege and aggression victory for Quds and the Palestinian people to declare that the Palestinian issue do not need passion.

While confirmed the word scientists, the importance of restoring the Islamic Ummah its real role and the support of God to you is to the victory of Al-Aqsa.

He added that the war against Yemen Comes because of Yemen's position on the Palestinian issue.

