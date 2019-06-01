Events Int’l Quds Day in Yemen in the largest marches in the Arab region

[01/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 1 (Saba) – In the capital Sana'a and twelve provinces on Friday started events of Int’l Quds Day in the largest marches in the Arab region to commemorate this anniversary.

The masses carried the flags of the Republic of Yemen and Palestine and the signs are expressive on the position of Yemen in support of Palestine until the establishment of an independent state with Quds as its capital.

The signs were confirmed that Int’l Quds Day is day of awakening Arab and Islamic peoples in support of the Palestinian cause.

Amal

saba