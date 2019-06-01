ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 01 - يونيو - 2019 الساعة 04:00:58م
مصدر بالخارجية: دولة العدوان تستغل القمم للتحريض وتبرير جرائمها في اليمن
قال مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية إن دولة العدوان السعودية، تعمل على الحشد العربي والإسلامي لتبرير جرائم الحرب العدوانية والتدمير وتكريس مفاهيمها الخاطئة حول العدوان على اليمن.
الاتحاد الاوربي يعلن رفضه لسياسية الاستيطان للكيان الصهيوني
أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي اليوم السبت رفضه الشديد لسياسة الاستيطان المتبعة من قبل الكيان الصهيوني , عقب اعلانه نشر مناقصة لبناء أكثر من 800 وحدة استيطانية في القدس الشرقية.
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى اقل من 67 دولار للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر من واحد بالمائة اليوم الجمعة .. متجهه صوب أكبر انخفاض شهري لها منذ نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني مع اتساع نطاق النزاعات التجارية وعودة إنتاج الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية.
وحدة صنعاء يتوج بلقب بطولة الملتقى الرمضاني لكرة القدم
توج فريق وحدة صنعاء بلقب بطولة كرة القدم للكبار التي أقيمت ضمن ملتقى الوحدة الرمضاني الثالث، وذلك بفوزه على الأهلي بهدفين مقابل هدف في ختام الجولة السابعة والأخيرة.
آخر الأخبار:
ترامب يبدأ رسميا حملة إعادة انتخابه في ولاية فلوريدا في 18 يونيو
الدفاع الأمريكية تتهم ''هواوي'' بعلاقات وثيقة الصلة بالحكومة الصينية
أمسية رمضانية في الذكرى الثانية لاستشهاد اللواء حسين قاسم السقاف
إصابة 29 مهاجرا في حريق بمخيم في البوسنة
  Local
Statement of Mecca came out with a false Arabic façade: Head of the national delegation
[01/يونيو/2019]

SANAA, June 1 (Saba) - Head of the national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam said " The final statement of the so-called emergency Arab summit held in Mecca is monolithic, authoritarian ,monarchy it was produced by an Arab façade falsely."


He said " The final statement was announced expressing the direction of the Kingdom without taking into consideration the participants' position or their opinion".


He pointed to this as clarified by the President of Iraq ,stressing that he did not participate in the formulation and did not offer it, as with the rest but they are silent.


Abdulsalam pointed out that the Yemen will say his word through its historic marches expected today to revive the Jerusalem International Day to affirm that Palestine and Jerusalem are an important issue.


Amal



 




saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تخرق اتفاق الحديدة باستهداف الأحياء السكنية
[01/يونيو/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في صعدة والحديدة
[31/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق هدنة الحديدة واستهدف محافظتي حجة وصعدة
[28/مايو/2019]
