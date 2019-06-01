Statement of Mecca came out with a false Arabic façade: Head of the national delegation

SANAA, June 1 (Saba) - Head of the national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam said " The final statement of the so-called emergency Arab summit held in Mecca is monolithic, authoritarian ,monarchy it was produced by an Arab façade falsely."

He said " The final statement was announced expressing the direction of the Kingdom without taking into consideration the participants' position or their opinion".

He pointed to this as clarified by the President of Iraq ,stressing that he did not participate in the formulation and did not offer it, as with the rest but they are silent.

Abdulsalam pointed out that the Yemen will say his word through its historic marches expected today to revive the Jerusalem International Day to affirm that Palestine and Jerusalem are an important issue.

