آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 31 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:11:36م
مسيرة بالعاصمة صنعاء هي الأكبر بالمنطقة إحياءً ليوم القدس العالمي ورفضا لصفقة ترامب
شهدت العاصمة صنعاء عصر اليوم مسيرة جماهيرية حاشدة احتفاءً بيوم القدس العالمي تحت شعار " لا لصفقه ترامب " .
اليمن يحتفي بيوم القدس العالمي بالتزامن مع رفض شعبي لصفقة القرن
يحتفى الشعب اليمني اليوم الجمعة , بيوم القدس العالمي كحدث سنوي يعارض احتلال الكيان الصهيوني للقدس الشريف , ومتزامنا مع رفض شعبي لدول العالمين العربي والإسلامي, لصفقة القرن المقرر عقدها في البحرين بتدبير أميركي إسرائيلي.
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى اقل من 67 دولار للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر من واحد بالمائة اليوم الجمعة .. متجهه صوب أكبر انخفاض شهري لها منذ نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني مع اتساع نطاق النزاعات التجارية وعودة إنتاج الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية.
وحدة صنعاء يتوج بلقب بطولة الملتقى الرمضاني لكرة القدم
توج فريق وحدة صنعاء بلقب بطولة كرة القدم للكبار التي أقيمت ضمن ملتقى الوحدة الرمضاني الثالث، وذلك بفوزه على الأهلي بهدفين مقابل هدف في ختام الجولة السابعة والأخيرة.
آخر الأخبار:
رئيس المكسيك : سنرد على رسوم ترامب والمكسيكيين سيواجهون التحدي
مسيرة جماهيرية وعرض عسكري في الحديدة إحياء ليوم القدس العالمي
وكيل هيئة تنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية يلتقي خبير الدراسات والمشاريع ببرنامج الأمم المتحدة
أبناء محافظة حجة يحتشدون لإحياء يوم القدس العالمي
  Local
Mass rally in Mahweet marks Int’l Quds Day
[31/مايو/2019]
MAHWEET, May 31 (Saba) – Thousands of citizens in Mahweet province on Friday participate in a mass rally to mark the International Day Quds in support of the Palestinian cause and express their rejection of the so-called “the century deal.”

The participants who toured the streets of Mahweet city chanted slogans against the Zionist entity and the Judaization of Al-Quds, emphasizing on the right of the Palestinian people to liberate its territory and establish a Palestinian state with Quds as its capital.

They condemned the continued silence of the Arab and Islamic countries and their shameful attitudes towards the violations taking place in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.


BA
Saba
