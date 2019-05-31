Mass rally in Mahweet marks Int’l Quds Day [31/مايو/2019]

MAHWEET, May 31 (Saba) – Thousands of citizens in Mahweet province on Friday participate in a mass rally to mark the International Day Quds in support of the Palestinian cause and express their rejection of the so-called “the century deal.”



The participants who toured the streets of Mahweet city chanted slogans against the Zionist entity and the Judaization of Al-Quds, emphasizing on the right of the Palestinian people to liberate its territory and establish a Palestinian state with Quds as its capital.



They condemned the continued silence of the Arab and Islamic countries and their shameful attitudes towards the violations taking place in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.





BA

Saba