آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 31 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:11:36م
مسيرة بالعاصمة صنعاء هي الأكبر بالمنطقة إحياءً ليوم القدس العالمي ورفضا لصفقة ترامب
شهدت العاصمة صنعاء عصر اليوم مسيرة جماهيرية حاشدة احتفاءً بيوم القدس العالمي تحت شعار " لا لصفقه ترامب " .
اليمن يحتفي بيوم القدس العالمي بالتزامن مع رفض شعبي لصفقة القرن
يحتفى الشعب اليمني اليوم الجمعة , بيوم القدس العالمي كحدث سنوي يعارض احتلال الكيان الصهيوني للقدس الشريف , ومتزامنا مع رفض شعبي لدول العالمين العربي والإسلامي, لصفقة القرن المقرر عقدها في البحرين بتدبير أميركي إسرائيلي.
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط الى اقل من 67 دولار للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر من واحد بالمائة اليوم الجمعة .. متجهه صوب أكبر انخفاض شهري لها منذ نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني مع اتساع نطاق النزاعات التجارية وعودة إنتاج الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية.
وحدة صنعاء يتوج بلقب بطولة الملتقى الرمضاني لكرة القدم
توج فريق وحدة صنعاء بلقب بطولة كرة القدم للكبار التي أقيمت ضمن ملتقى الوحدة الرمضاني الثالث، وذلك بفوزه على الأهلي بهدفين مقابل هدف في ختام الجولة السابعة والأخيرة.
رئيس المكسيك : سنرد على رسوم ترامب والمكسيكيين سيواجهون التحدي
مسيرة جماهيرية وعرض عسكري في الحديدة إحياء ليوم القدس العالمي
وكيل هيئة تنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية يلتقي خبير الدراسات والمشاريع ببرنامج الأمم المتحدة
أبناء محافظة حجة يحتشدون لإحياء يوم القدس العالمي
  Local
Large mass rally in capital Sanaa marks Int’l Quds Day, rejects “Trump deal”
[31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 31 (Saba) – The capital Sanaa on Friday afternoon witnessed a mass rally marking the International Quds Day under the slogan “No to Trump’s deal.”

The participants in the rally, which the largest in the Arab region, raised the flags of Palestine and Yemen and banners condemning the Zionist entity crimes against the Palestinian people and rejecting the normalization with the Zionist entity.

The mass crowds confirmed that Israel is the real enemy of the nation and that the Palestinian issue is the first and central issue of the nation.

The participant renewed their absolute rejection of the steps of the traitor Arab regimes to liquidate the Palestinian cause to render a service to the nation’s enemies.

They affirmed that the Palestinian cause would remain the Yemeni people’s first cause despite the aggression and siege they have been experiencing for more than four years.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في صعدة والحديدة
[31/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق هدنة الحديدة واستهدف محافظتي حجة وصعدة
[28/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
