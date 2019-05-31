Large mass rally in capital Sanaa marks Int’l Quds Day, rejects “Trump deal” [31/مايو/2019]



SANAA, May 31 (Saba) – The capital Sanaa on Friday afternoon witnessed a mass rally marking the International Quds Day under the slogan “No to Trump’s deal.”



The participants in the rally, which the largest in the Arab region, raised the flags of Palestine and Yemen and banners condemning the Zionist entity crimes against the Palestinian people and rejecting the normalization with the Zionist entity.



The mass crowds confirmed that Israel is the real enemy of the nation and that the Palestinian issue is the first and central issue of the nation.



The participant renewed their absolute rejection of the steps of the traitor Arab regimes to liquidate the Palestinian cause to render a service to the nation’s enemies.



They affirmed that the Palestinian cause would remain the Yemeni people’s first cause despite the aggression and siege they have been experiencing for more than four years.





BA

Saba