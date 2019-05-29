The Governmental Committee, Supreme Judicial Council ,Executive Office of the National Vision held a meeting [31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 30 (Saba)- The joint meeting was held in Sana'a, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor, Chairman of the Higher Judicial Council Judge Ahmad Al-Mutawakil, and Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of Supreme Court President Issam Al-Samawi, Attorney General Nabil Al-Azani and Secretary of the Supreme Political Council.



The member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Saleh al-Nuaimi, stressed that the national vision of building the modern Yemeni state has given great importance and reform of the judiciary.



Al-Nuaimi also stressed that the vision came of fulfillment the sacrifices of the martyrs in headed by the martyr Saleh Al-Samad.



During the meeting, the difficulties and problems faced by the justice.



