آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 31 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:18:58ص
قائد الثورة: الشعب اليمني لن تكون مواقفه إلا إيمانية ومعادية لأمريكا وإسرائيل ونصرة للقضية الفلسطينية
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي، الشعب اليمني إلى الخروج المشرف والكبير في مسيرات يوم القدس العالمي عصر غد الجمعة بالعاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات للتعبير عن التمسك بالقضية الفلسطينية.
أكثر من مائة ألف مصل يؤدون صلاتي العشاء والتراويح في رحاب المسجد الاقصى
أدى أكثر من مائة ألف مُصل من القدس المحتلة وأراضي الـ48 وخارجهما، الليلة، صلاتي العشاء و"التراويح" في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك بمدينة القدس المحتلة
انخفاض أسعار النفط بفعل مخاوف حرب التجارة رغم دعم من شح المعروض
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم حيث طغى شح المعروض في سوق الخام وتنامي التوترات السياسية في الشرق الأوسط على المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ الاقتصاد العالمي بسبب الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين.
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
آخر الأخبار:
بريد العاصمة: استمرار كافة فروع البريد في تقديم خدماتها حتى أول أيام عيد الفطر
أمسية لتربية خولان بذكرى استشهاد الإمام علي
تدشين مشروع كسوة العيد لأبناء الشهداء بذمار
الحسينيي بطلا لكرة الطاولة الرمضانية بذمار
  Local
The Governmental Committee, Supreme Judicial Council ,Executive Office of the National Vision held a meeting
[31/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 30 (Saba)- The joint meeting was held in Sana'a, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor, Chairman of the Higher Judicial Council Judge Ahmad Al-Mutawakil, and Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of Supreme Court President Issam Al-Samawi, Attorney General Nabil Al-Azani and Secretary of the Supreme Political Council.

The member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Saleh al-Nuaimi, stressed that the national vision of building the modern Yemeni state has given great importance and reform of the judiciary.

Al-Nuaimi also stressed that the vision came of fulfillment the sacrifices of the martyrs in headed by the martyr Saleh Al-Samad.

During the meeting, the difficulties and problems faced by the justice.

Mona

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق هدنة الحديدة واستهدف محافظتي حجة وصعدة
[28/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
