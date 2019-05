Dozens of mercenaries killed, injured in Taiz

[31/مايو/2019]

TAIZ, May 30 (Saba) - The army and popular committees in Thursday foiled infiltration attempt of Saudi- paid mercenaries in Taiz province ,dozens killing and wounded and two military vehicles were destroyed, an official told Saba.

The army foiled their sneak up in some areas in Taiz causing tens of mercenaries killed and wounded, destroyed a tank and vehicle.

