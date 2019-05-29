ابحث عن:
قائد الثورة: الشعب اليمني لن تكون مواقفه إلا إيمانية ومعادية لأمريكا وإسرائيل ونصرة للقضية الفلسطينية
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي، الشعب اليمني إلى الخروج المشرف والكبير في مسيرات يوم القدس العالمي عصر غد الجمعة بالعاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات للتعبير عن التمسك بالقضية الفلسطينية.
أكثر من مائة ألف مصل يؤدون صلاتي العشاء والتراويح في رحاب المسجد الاقصى
أدى أكثر من مائة ألف مُصل من القدس المحتلة وأراضي الـ48 وخارجهما، الليلة، صلاتي العشاء و"التراويح" في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك بمدينة القدس المحتلة
انخفاض أسعار النفط بفعل مخاوف حرب التجارة رغم دعم من شح المعروض
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم حيث طغى شح المعروض في سوق الخام وتنامي التوترات السياسية في الشرق الأوسط على المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ الاقتصاد العالمي بسبب الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين.
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
اجتماع بالجوف للتحشيد لإحياء يوم القدس
دائرة أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية في صنعاء تحيي يوم القدس
مناقشة سير أعمال حصر المستحقين للزكاة بمديرية الظهار بإب
اُمسية بمديرية الوحدة بالأمانة بذكرى استشهاد الإمام علي
President meets leaders of naval forces and coastal defense
[31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 30 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Thursday met navy and coastal defense chiefs, the head of the Coast Guard, his officers and the directors of Kamran and Salif.


In the meeting, the president expressing his thanks for their achievements and victories in the theater of maritime operations and securing the Yemeni coasts.


 The president confirmed emphasized the importance of enhanced preparedness and vigilance to address to any attacks from aggression and the importance of the role of the naval forces in defending the Yemeni coasts.


He considered the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces the recent efforts by the Coast Guard to receive the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa a positive step to implement the agreement Sweden.


He also pointed out the importance of focusing on the aspects of training and rehabilitation and working to overcome the challenges and difficulties imposed by aggression and siege and turning them into opportunities for success.


The President also stressed that the greatest weapon in the face of this challenge is faith, insight and awareness.


Amal



saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق هدنة الحديدة واستهدف محافظتي حجة وصعدة
[28/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
