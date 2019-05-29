Saudi fragments exhibition aims to divert attention from coalition brutal crimes: Abdulsalam [31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 31 (Saba) - Head of the national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam said Saudi Arabia has allocated an exhibition of fragments of weapons, which Yemeni people has used to defend itself.



Abdulsalam pointed out that Saudi Arabia aimed through organizing such exhibition, on the sidelines of its conspiratorial conferences, "to divert attention from its brutal crimes, which it can not cover even by one thousand exhibits."



"You are the ones who ignited the aggression against Yemen, so stop your aggression and crimes and the response operations would be stopped," he said, addressing Saudis.





