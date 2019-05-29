ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 31 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 01:51:42ص
قائد الثورة: الشعب اليمني لن تكون مواقفه إلا إيمانية ومعادية لأمريكا وإسرائيل ونصرة للقضية الفلسطينية
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي، الشعب اليمني إلى الخروج المشرف والكبير في مسيرات يوم القدس العالمي عصر غد الجمعة بالعاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات للتعبير عن التمسك بالقضية الفلسطينية.
أكثر من مائة ألف مصل يؤدون صلاتي العشاء والتراويح في رحاب المسجد الاقصى
أدى أكثر من مائة ألف مُصل من القدس المحتلة وأراضي الـ48 وخارجهما، الليلة، صلاتي العشاء و"التراويح" في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك بمدينة القدس المحتلة
انخفاض أسعار النفط بفعل مخاوف حرب التجارة رغم دعم من شح المعروض
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم حيث طغى شح المعروض في سوق الخام وتنامي التوترات السياسية في الشرق الأوسط على المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ الاقتصاد العالمي بسبب الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين.
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
آخر الأخبار:
اجتماع بالجوف للتحشيد لإحياء يوم القدس
دائرة أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية في صنعاء تحيي يوم القدس
مناقشة سير أعمال حصر المستحقين للزكاة بمديرية الظهار بإب
اُمسية بمديرية الوحدة بالأمانة بذكرى استشهاد الإمام علي
  Local
Saudi fragments exhibition aims to divert attention from coalition brutal crimes: Abdulsalam
[31/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 31 (Saba) - Head of the national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam said Saudi Arabia has allocated an exhibition of fragments of weapons, which Yemeni people has used to defend itself.

Abdulsalam pointed out that Saudi Arabia aimed through organizing such exhibition, on the sidelines of its conspiratorial conferences, "to divert attention from its brutal crimes, which it can not cover even by one thousand exhibits."

"You are the ones who ignited the aggression against Yemen, so stop your aggression and crimes and the response operations would be stopped," he said, addressing Saudis.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق هدنة الحديدة واستهدف محافظتي حجة وصعدة
[28/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
