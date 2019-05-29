President hails Amran sheikhs' constructive positions against coalition

SANAA, May 30 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mahsat on Thursday praised greet efforts and sheikhs constructive positions exerted by sheikhs and tribes of Amran province in confronting the Saudi-led aggression.



The president, in the meeting, stressed on the importance to enhance the internal front to confront the aggression's plots that the Yemeni people.



The move came during his meeting with several sheikhs and tribes of Ayal Sarih district to discuss several causes and challenges facing the province.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council.



