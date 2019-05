Army kills 4 mercenaries, destroys 2 vehicles in Jewf

[31/مايو/2019]

JEWF, May 30 (Saba) – The army snipers units and popular forces in Thursday shoot deaths four of Saudi-paid mercenaries and destroyed two of their military vehicles in Jewf province, a military official told Saba.

In this operation, four mercenaries were killed and a vehicle was destroyed in Al-Mahshama area, while the another military vehicle was destroyed by an improvised explosive device in Mtoun Complex which led all it crew killed.

