الجمعة، 31 - مايو - 2019
قائد الثورة: الشعب اليمني لن تكون مواقفه إلا إيمانية ومعادية لأمريكا وإسرائيل ونصرة للقضية الفلسطينية
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي، الشعب اليمني إلى الخروج المشرف والكبير في مسيرات يوم القدس العالمي عصر غد الجمعة بالعاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات للتعبير عن التمسك بالقضية الفلسطينية.
أكثر من مائة ألف مصل يؤدون صلاتي العشاء والتراويح في رحاب المسجد الاقصى
أدى أكثر من مائة ألف مُصل من القدس المحتلة وأراضي الـ48 وخارجهما، الليلة، صلاتي العشاء و"التراويح" في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك بمدينة القدس المحتلة
انخفاض أسعار النفط بفعل مخاوف حرب التجارة رغم دعم من شح المعروض
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم حيث طغى شح المعروض في سوق الخام وتنامي التوترات السياسية في الشرق الأوسط على المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ الاقتصاد العالمي بسبب الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين.
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
Discuss UNDP projects in Yemen
[31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 30 (Saba) - Under the auspices of the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and confrontations of the planning and programs sector Majid Azzan with Representative of the United Nations Development Programmers "UNDP" in Thursday discuses projects and programs implemented by WFP and emergency needs in the context of the aggression against Yemen.


The meeting touched on, which was attended by the program director of UNDP, Situation of displaced citizens from Dhalle province and districts which amounted to about 4,600 displaced until the last statisti .They discuses the need to direct organizations working to expedite the provision of shelter and food assistance.Also they discuses electricity projects in Hodeidah province.


 Azzan stressed the readiness of the Commission to cooperate with international organizations and facilitate its tasks and humanitarian and relief activities in Yemen. Azzan stressed the need for organizations to report on the projects they are implementing in order to benefit from them.


He pointed out the need to sign agreements and adopt them with the partners of the program by the National Authority to facilitate its work.


the representative of the program expressed her thanks and appreciation for all facilities offered by the Commission to all humanitarian organizations in Yemen to enable them to carry out their activities and humanitarian objectives.


Amal




saba
