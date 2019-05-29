Discuss UNDP projects in Yemen

[31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 30 (Saba) - Under the auspices of the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and confrontations of the planning and programs sector Majid Azzan with Representative of the United Nations Development Programmers "UNDP" in Thursday discuses projects and programs implemented by WFP and emergency needs in the context of the aggression against Yemen.

The meeting touched on, which was attended by the program director of UNDP, Situation of displaced citizens from Dhalle province and districts which amounted to about 4,600 displaced until the last statisti .They discuses the need to direct organizations working to expedite the provision of shelter and food assistance.Also they discuses electricity projects in Hodeidah province.

Azzan stressed the readiness of the Commission to cooperate with international organizations and facilitate its tasks and humanitarian and relief activities in Yemen. Azzan stressed the need for organizations to report on the projects they are implementing in order to benefit from them.

He pointed out the need to sign agreements and adopt them with the partners of the program by the National Authority to facilitate its work.

the representative of the program expressed her thanks and appreciation for all facilities offered by the Commission to all humanitarian organizations in Yemen to enable them to carry out their activities and humanitarian objectives.

Amal

saba