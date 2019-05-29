President praises great triumphs achieved by naval forces commanders of Yemeni naval forces

[31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 30 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Thursday praised great triumphs achieved by the naval forces in securing the Yemeni coasts.

The move came with his meeting with commanders of the Yemeni naval forces of Hodeidah province.

The president stressed on the importance of enhancing the combat readiness to confront any attacks by the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

Al-Mashat reviewed the recent efforts by the naval forces in securing the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, describing the move as a positive step which came in light of the implement of the UN-sponsored Stockholm Agreement.

Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council and Defense Minister Mohammad Nasser al-Atafai attended the meeting.

Ali Ahsan

saba