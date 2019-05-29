ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 31 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 12:23:09ص
قائد الثورة: الشعب اليمني لن تكون مواقفه إلا إيمانية ومعادية لأمريكا وإسرائيل ونصرة للقضية الفلسطينية
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي، الشعب اليمني إلى الخروج المشرف والكبير في مسيرات يوم القدس العالمي عصر غد الجمعة بالعاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات للتعبير عن التمسك بالقضية الفلسطينية.
أكثر من مائة ألف مصل يؤدون صلاتي العشاء والتراويح في رحاب المسجد الاقصى
أدى أكثر من مائة ألف مُصل من القدس المحتلة وأراضي الـ48 وخارجهما، الليلة، صلاتي العشاء و"التراويح" في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك بمدينة القدس المحتلة
انخفاض أسعار النفط بفعل مخاوف حرب التجارة رغم دعم من شح المعروض
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم حيث طغى شح المعروض في سوق الخام وتنامي التوترات السياسية في الشرق الأوسط على المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ الاقتصاد العالمي بسبب الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين.
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
آخر الأخبار:
توزيع مبالغ مالية لأسر الشهداء بمحافظة صنعاء وأمانة العاصمة
تدشين توزيع خمسة آلاف سلة غذائية على أسر المرابطين بالحديدة
مجلس التلاحم القبلي ينظم فعالية في يوم القدس العالمي وذكرى استشهاد الإمام علي
هاليب تتغلب على لينيت وتبلغ الدور الثالث في بطولة فرنسا للتنس
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President praises great triumphs achieved by naval forces commanders of Yemeni naval forces
[31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 30 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Thursday praised great triumphs achieved by the naval forces in securing the Yemeni coasts.


The move came with his meeting with commanders of the Yemeni naval forces of Hodeidah province.


The president stressed on the importance of enhancing the combat readiness to confront any attacks by the Saudi-led aggression coalition.


Al-Mashat reviewed the recent efforts by the naval forces in securing the ports of Hodeidah,  Salif and Ras Issa, describing the move as a positive step which came in light of the implement of the UN-sponsored Stockholm Agreement.


Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council and Defense Minister Mohammad Nasser al-Atafai attended the meeting.


Ali Ahsan


 



العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق هدنة الحديدة واستهدف محافظتي حجة وصعدة
[28/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
