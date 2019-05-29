Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi calls for mass rallies on Int'l Quds Day [31/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 30 (Saba) – Leader of the Yemeni Revolution Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi on Thursday called for mass rallies to mark International Quds Day on Friday, May 31,2019, in support of Palestine cause.



Quds Day, officially called International Quds Day, is an annual event held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel.



"Timing of Quds International Day on the last Friday of Ramadan reflects the sanctity of the issue and its religious and moral importance to the nation," Sayyed al-Houthi said in his speech aired by Yemen TV Al-Masirah on the eve of the Quds Day.



Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that Palestine is part of Muslim nation and it matters to all Muslims.



He referred to the divided and differing positions of the nation since the emergence of Israeli entity usurping the land of Palestine, saying "the division on the Zionist enemy is a serious issue."



"The resistance is the only trend that has continued to be effective in dealing with the Israeli threat," Sayyed al-Houthi said, adding that the enemy moves at all levels to dismantle the nation and hit it from the inside.



He pointed out that Trump's deal depends on the roles of actors moving inside the nation.



"Bahrain conference is one of the steps entrusted to regimes from within the nation, primarily the Saudi regime, to serve the Israeli enemy," he said.



He explained that the enemies exploit the sanctity of Mecca in order to direct the compass of hostility, as a prelude to normalization with the Israeli enemy.



"America and Israel are a common threat to the nation and the American hostility is clearer today than ever before," he added.



Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that leaving the arena without mobilization against Israel is one of the most dangerous threats to the nation.



He confirmed that the Yemeni people have faithful positions and hostile to America and Israel and support the Palestinian cause.





BA



Saba