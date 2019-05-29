ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 31 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 12:23:09ص
قائد الثورة: الشعب اليمني لن تكون مواقفه إلا إيمانية ومعادية لأمريكا وإسرائيل ونصرة للقضية الفلسطينية
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي، الشعب اليمني إلى الخروج المشرف والكبير في مسيرات يوم القدس العالمي عصر غد الجمعة بالعاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات للتعبير عن التمسك بالقضية الفلسطينية.
أكثر من مائة ألف مصل يؤدون صلاتي العشاء والتراويح في رحاب المسجد الاقصى
أدى أكثر من مائة ألف مُصل من القدس المحتلة وأراضي الـ48 وخارجهما، الليلة، صلاتي العشاء و"التراويح" في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك بمدينة القدس المحتلة
انخفاض أسعار النفط بفعل مخاوف حرب التجارة رغم دعم من شح المعروض
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم حيث طغى شح المعروض في سوق الخام وتنامي التوترات السياسية في الشرق الأوسط على المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ الاقتصاد العالمي بسبب الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين.
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
توزيع مبالغ مالية لأسر الشهداء بمحافظة صنعاء وأمانة العاصمة
تدشين توزيع خمسة آلاف سلة غذائية على أسر المرابطين بالحديدة
مجلس التلاحم القبلي ينظم فعالية في يوم القدس العالمي وذكرى استشهاد الإمام علي
هاليب تتغلب على لينيت وتبلغ الدور الثالث في بطولة فرنسا للتنس
  Local
President meets sons of former Interior Minister
[30/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 30 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Thursday met with sons of former Interior Minister Major General Abdulhakim al-Maweri.

During the meeting, President al-Mashat handed al-Maweri's sons the Medal of Duty, which was awarded to their father Major General al-Maweri in recognition of his efforts and national roles during his tenure in various security posts and the last as Minister of Interior.

The President praised the virtues of Major General al-Maweri and his dedication to the performance of his tasks and his professional record filled with security achievements, especially during his leadership of the Ministry of Interior in the most difficult stage the homeland is passing through.


BA

Saba
