President meets sons of former Interior Minister [30/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 30 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Thursday met with sons of former Interior Minister Major General Abdulhakim al-Maweri.



During the meeting, President al-Mashat handed al-Maweri's sons the Medal of Duty, which was awarded to their father Major General al-Maweri in recognition of his efforts and national roles during his tenure in various security posts and the last as Minister of Interior.



The President praised the virtues of Major General al-Maweri and his dedication to the performance of his tasks and his professional record filled with security achievements, especially during his leadership of the Ministry of Interior in the most difficult stage the homeland is passing through.





BA



Saba