آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 29 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:57:16م
صدور قرار بمنح اللواء عبد الحكيم الماوري وسام الواجب
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (114) لسنة 2019م بمنح اللواء الركن عبدالحكيم احمد صالح الماوري وزير الداخلية السابق وسام الواجب .
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
اختتام الحملة الوطنية لحماية المستهلك بحضور رئيس الوزراء
أشاد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز صالح بن حبتور، بالنجاحات التي حققتها الحملة الوطنية لحماية المستهلك التي نفذتها وزارة الصناعة والتجارة على مدى أكثر من شهر في أمانة العاصمة ومختلف المحافظات .
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
  Local
Amran continues to back battle fronts
[30/مايو/2019]

AMRAN, May 29 (Saba) – Sheikhs and citizens of al-Sawdah district of Amran province on Wednesday staged a tribal rally to mobilize and move to the battle fronts against the Saudi-led aggression coalition.


At the rally, the tribesmen stressed the need to continue to support the army in the fronts with food convoy and fighters for defending the homeland, its security, stability, sovereignty.


The rally stressed also the importance of enhancing the national unity to confront the coalition's plots targeting Yemen.


The participants called for the importance of active participation in Quad's World Day to convey a message to the world that the Yemeni people will be in the frontlines to defend the cause of Palestine and Aqsa Mosque.


Ali Ahsan



saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق هدنة الحديدة واستهدف محافظتي حجة وصعدة
[28/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
