Amran continues to back battle fronts

[30/مايو/2019]

AMRAN, May 29 (Saba) – Sheikhs and citizens of al-Sawdah district of Amran province on Wednesday staged a tribal rally to mobilize and move to the battle fronts against the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

At the rally, the tribesmen stressed the need to continue to support the army in the fronts with food convoy and fighters for defending the homeland, its security, stability, sovereignty.

The rally stressed also the importance of enhancing the national unity to confront the coalition's plots targeting Yemen.

The participants called for the importance of active participation in Quad's World Day to convey a message to the world that the Yemeni people will be in the frontlines to defend the cause of Palestine and Aqsa Mosque.

Ali Ahsan

saba