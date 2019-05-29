ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 29 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:57:16م
صدور قرار بمنح اللواء عبد الحكيم الماوري وسام الواجب
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (114) لسنة 2019م بمنح اللواء الركن عبدالحكيم احمد صالح الماوري وزير الداخلية السابق وسام الواجب .
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
اختتام الحملة الوطنية لحماية المستهلك بحضور رئيس الوزراء
أشاد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز صالح بن حبتور، بالنجاحات التي حققتها الحملة الوطنية لحماية المستهلك التي نفذتها وزارة الصناعة والتجارة على مدى أكثر من شهر في أمانة العاصمة ومختلف المحافظات .
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
تشييع مهيب لشهداء مجزرة العدوان بمديرية ماوية في تعز
القطاع الصحي بمديريات خولان ينظم أمسية بذكرى استشهاد الإمام علي
تراجع الأسهم الأمريكية عند الإغلاق
أُمسية بعمران تناقش مهام اللجان الفرعية للفعاليات الثقافية والرياضية
PM stresses on employing funds to awaken energies of society, youth
[29/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 29 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Wednesday stressed the importance of employing funds to awaken energies of the society and youth sector in particular to advance the nation's present and future.

"The proper training of all kinds shortens the distances and helps the late countries to catch up with civilization," Dr. bin Habtoor during attending the launch of the skills development program organized by the Skills Development Fund, which comes in the context of the national vision for building the modern Yemeni state.

The Prime Minister noted that the training activity is one of the most important tasks related to the national vision for building the Yemeni state.

Dr. bin Habtoor emphasized the importance of abiding by the constitution, the law and the institutional work to build the state and adopting efficiency criterion in the selection of people to fill leadership positions and other posts.

He called on businessmen to adopt graduation projects and inventions of students of technical and vocational institutes and community colleges.


