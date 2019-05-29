PM stresses on employing funds to awaken energies of society, youth [29/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 29 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Wednesday stressed the importance of employing funds to awaken energies of the society and youth sector in particular to advance the nation's present and future.



"The proper training of all kinds shortens the distances and helps the late countries to catch up with civilization," Dr. bin Habtoor during attending the launch of the skills development program organized by the Skills Development Fund, which comes in the context of the national vision for building the modern Yemeni state.



The Prime Minister noted that the training activity is one of the most important tasks related to the national vision for building the Yemeni state.



Dr. bin Habtoor emphasized the importance of abiding by the constitution, the law and the institutional work to build the state and adopting efficiency criterion in the selection of people to fill leadership positions and other posts.



He called on businessmen to adopt graduation projects and inventions of students of technical and vocational institutes and community colleges.





