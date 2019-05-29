ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 29 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:57:16م
صدور قرار بمنح اللواء عبد الحكيم الماوري وسام الواجب
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (114) لسنة 2019م بمنح اللواء الركن عبدالحكيم احمد صالح الماوري وزير الداخلية السابق وسام الواجب .
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
اختتام الحملة الوطنية لحماية المستهلك بحضور رئيس الوزراء
أشاد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز صالح بن حبتور، بالنجاحات التي حققتها الحملة الوطنية لحماية المستهلك التي نفذتها وزارة الصناعة والتجارة على مدى أكثر من شهر في أمانة العاصمة ومختلف المحافظات .
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
FM meets UN official
[29/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 29 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met on Wednesday with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Sanaa, al-Obeid Ahmed al-Obeid.


In the meeting, the Minister said that the National Salvation Government would welcome an international team's visit to Yemen to probe the violations and crimes committed by Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen since 26 March 2015.


The meeting discussed the latest developments related to a visit of the international expert group to investigate human rights violations in Yemen.


During the meeting, the officials stressed on the importance of enhancing and developing bilateral relations between Yemen and the OHCHR.


Meanwhile, the OHCHR official committed to exert more efforts to protect human rights in Yemen.


Ali Ahsan



saba
