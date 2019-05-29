FM meets UN official

[29/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 29 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met on Wednesday with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Sanaa, al-Obeid Ahmed al-Obeid.

In the meeting, the Minister said that the National Salvation Government would welcome an international team's visit to Yemen to probe the violations and crimes committed by Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen since 26 March 2015.

The meeting discussed the latest developments related to a visit of the international expert group to investigate human rights violations in Yemen.

During the meeting, the officials stressed on the importance of enhancing and developing bilateral relations between Yemen and the OHCHR.

Meanwhile, the OHCHR official committed to exert more efforts to protect human rights in Yemen.

Ali Ahsan

