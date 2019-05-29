ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 29 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:57:16م
صدور قرار بمنح اللواء عبد الحكيم الماوري وسام الواجب
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (114) لسنة 2019م بمنح اللواء الركن عبدالحكيم احمد صالح الماوري وزير الداخلية السابق وسام الواجب .
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
اختتام الحملة الوطنية لحماية المستهلك بحضور رئيس الوزراء
أشاد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز صالح بن حبتور، بالنجاحات التي حققتها الحملة الوطنية لحماية المستهلك التي نفذتها وزارة الصناعة والتجارة على مدى أكثر من شهر في أمانة العاصمة ومختلف المحافظات .
الروضة يتغلب على المطابع ويتوج بدوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36
توج فريق شركة الروضة بلقب دوري الأهلي الرمضاني ال 36 لكرة القدم، نظمه النادي بمشاركة عدد من الأندية والشركات والمؤسسات.
آخر الأخبار:
تشييع مهيب لشهداء مجزرة العدوان بمديرية ماوية في تعز
القطاع الصحي بمديريات خولان ينظم أمسية بذكرى استشهاد الإمام علي
تراجع الأسهم الأمريكية عند الإغلاق
أُمسية بعمران تناقش مهام اللجان الفرعية للفعاليات الثقافية والرياضية
  Local
FM meets Chief of UN Mission Monitoring Implementation of Hodeidah Agreement
[29/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 29 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Wednesday met with Chief of the United Nations Mission for Monitoring the Implementation of Hodeidah Agreement General Michael Lollesgaard.

At the meeting, the minister confirmed that the political leadership and the National Salvation Government put the interests of Yemen and Yemeni citizens at the top of their priorities.

"In order to spare Yemenis' bloods, concessions were made during Stockholm consultations and several initiatives were presented to implement the agreement during the previous period, including the unilateral redeployment," Sharaf said.

He added that "the hotels government (Hadi's Saudi-backed government) and those who want to continue the aggression war are putting obstacles and avoiding the implementation of the agreement because they fear of losing their personal interests in case of reaching a peace agreement.

The minister confirmed that the Salvation Government would continue to provide all logistical facilities for the UN Mission for implementing Hodeidah Agreement.

For his part, General Lollesgaard pointed out that he and the mission crews are doing their best to implement Stockholm agreement and facilitate the meetings of the redeployment committee.


BA
Saba
