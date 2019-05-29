Army foils infiltration attempt in Jawf [29/مايو/2019]

JAWF, May 29 (Saba) - The army and popular forces in Tuesday foiled infiltration attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf province, a military official told Saba. in al-Mahashamah and Slba fronts in Khab

Weshaaf district



In al-Mahashamah front in Khab Weshaaf district, army foiled their crawling causing dozens killed and injured, and the other mercenaries were escape.



While, the army foiled their sneak up in Slba Valley in the same district which led dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded.



Amal

saba