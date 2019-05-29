ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 29 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 04:01:24م
عمليات عسكرية تنتهي بالسيطرة على عدد من مواقع المرتزقة
سيطر الجيش واللجان الشعبية على عدد من مواقع مرتزقة الجيش السعودي خلال عمليات هجومية أسفرت عن مصرع وجرح العشرات في صفوفهم ، فيما تم استهداف تجمعاتهم بقصف مدفعي وصاروخي كبدهم خسائر في العدة و العتاد خلال ال24 ساعة الماضية .
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
مدير شركة النفط يوجه بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين
وجه المدير العام التنفيذي لشركة النفط اليمنية ياسر الواحدي فرعي الشركة بأمانة العاصمة والحديدة بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين اليوم.
مؤسسة الشعب تختتم دوري كرة القدم الرمضاني بسعوان
أحرز فريق الشعب لقب الدوري الرمضاني لكرة القدم بسعوان الذي نظمته مؤسسة الشعب الاجتماعية للتنمية إثر فوزه على نظيره بدر بركلات الترجيح بعد تعادلهما بهدف لمثله في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب نادي 22 مايو بأمانة العاصمة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army foils infiltration attempt in Jawf
[29/مايو/2019]
JAWF, May 29 (Saba) - The army and popular forces in Tuesday foiled infiltration attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf province, a military official told Saba. in al-Mahashamah and Slba fronts in Khab
Weshaaf district

In al-Mahashamah front in Khab Weshaaf district, army foiled their crawling causing dozens killed and injured, and the other mercenaries were escape.

While, the army foiled their sneak up in Slba Valley in the same district which led dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded.

Amal
saba
