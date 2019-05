Army fired a rocket at gatherings of mercenaries on Jawf [29/مايو/2019]

JAWF, May 29 (Saba) – The army supported, by popular forces in Tuesday fired a rocket on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf province, an official told Saba.



The army launch of a Katyusha rocket at their camps Al - Suwaiqa and Khangr in Khab Weshaaf district, which led killing ,injuring at their troops.



Meanwhile, the artillery of aggression targeted Astr front, he added.



Amal

saba