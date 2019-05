Army foils infiltration attempt in Asir

[29/مايو/2019]

ASIR, May 29 ( Saba) – The army and popular forces in Monday foiled infiltration attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Asir, a military official told Saba.

The army stopped the crawling of the mercenaries in Rabuaa area, they loss heavy of life and equipment.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army waged gatherings of mercenaries, Causing direct injuries. While the army fired a rocket at mercenaries in Jewf province.

