army carries out attacks at mercenaries'' sites in Najran

[29/مايو/2019]

NAJRN, May29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces in Monday carried out attacked at gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Najran province, an official told Saba.

The attacked take place in Talah area caused tens of them were killed and wounded and the army took their ammunition.

Amal

saba