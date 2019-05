Army destroys 5 Saudi' vehicles, armored in Asir

[29/مايو/2019]

ASIR, May 29 (Saba) – The army and popular committees in Monday destroyed five Saudi-paid mercenaries' military vehicles, armored in carried out attacked in Asir province, a military official told Saba.

The army carried out attacked in Alab crossing point, ended up dominating sites ,dozens killing and injuring, three vehicles and armored burned and destroyed, another armored vehicle was destroyed.

Amal

saba